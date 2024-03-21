- Aiadmk’s second list of candidates to be out this morning. Party general secretary Edappadi Palaniswamy to visit DMDK office today.
- 32 fishermen held and five boats impounded by Sri Lankan Navy personnel
- A 29-year-old motorist killed after falling from the flyover in Nelson Manickam road due to over speeding on Wednesday, March 20 night
- Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru is participating in the I.N.D.I.A. alliance meeting and formally introducing Salem Parlimentary Constituency DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathi on Thursday.
- AIADMK to introduce its candidate Aatral Ashok Kumar in Erode Parliamentary Constituency today
- JIPMER to shut OPD for Holi falling on Monday
