March 21, 2024 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

Aiadmk’s second list of candidates to be out this morning. Party general secretary Edappadi Palaniswamy to visit DMDK office today. 32 fishermen held and five boats impounded by Sri Lankan Navy personnel A 29-year-old motorist killed after falling from the flyover in Nelson Manickam road due to over speeding on Wednesday, March 20 night Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru is participating in the I.N.D.I.A. alliance meeting and formally introducing Salem Parlimentary Constituency DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathi on Thursday. AIADMK to introduce its candidate Aatral Ashok Kumar in Erode Parliamentary Constituency today JIPMER to shut OPD for Holi falling on Monday

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

