March 20, 2024 08:44 am | Updated 08:44 am IST

Filing of nominations for parliamentary constituencies begins in Tamil Nadu today. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will release list its Lok Sabha poll candidates. DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin to release the party’s election manifesto too. Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party likely to announce candidates for sole Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry for April 19 elections. Nilgiris district police, forest department step up vigilance at all border checkposts. Thoothukudi mechanised boat fishermen detain a mechanised boat from Kerala with 10 fishermen and 5 boats from Colachal with 70 fishermen for “entering Gulf of Mannar waters and harvesting fishes” - the detained boats with fishermen are being brought to Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour. A 46-year-old man arrested in POCSO in Palakkarai police station after a complaint of rape of a 12 year old was filed on late Tuesday. Rajamangalam police arrest a 34-year-old liquor addict for the murder of his father on Tuesday night.

