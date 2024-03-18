March 18, 2024 09:46 am | Updated 09:46 am IST

BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to undertake 4 km roadshow in Coimbatore this evening. District Election Officer and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan to hold meeting with political party representatives on the norms for Lok Sabha polls. Vehicles of Flying Squads in Perambalur district fitted with GPS gadget and Pan Tilt Zoom Cameras to enable to know their exact location from the headquarters while carrying out checks to enforce Model Code of Conduct. Government issues order for land acquisition for new agricultural college at Krishnarayapuram in Karur district. HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition complaining about illegal sand mining and transportation of the illegally mined sand in Sivaganga district. Voting awareness campaign to be flagged off in Kanniyakumari collectorate. The share of bank credit to women stood at 20.78% in Tamil Nadu as of December 31, 2023.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

