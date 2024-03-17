March 17, 2024 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST

Twenty one fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by SL Navy personnel on charges of poaching along with two of their boats. Farmers from 4 panchayats in Nagapattinam district threaten to boycott the Lok Shaba elections, protesting against the CPCL for failing to provide due compensation for their acquired lands. A 26-year-old worker engaged in underground drainage work killed after a dug up portion caves in in East Tambaram. BJP State president Annamalai press meet in Coimbatore ahead of Modi’s visit. Works on an elephant rehabilitation centre at Chadivayal near Coimbatore to begin soon. Namakkal District Collector S. Uma is meeting representatives of recognised political parties regarding Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. As model code of conduct comes into effect, flying squads begin checking of vehicles in Tiruchi. One company of Central paramilitary force personnel already stationed at Tiruchi city to be engaged along with Tiruchi City police to check model code of violations ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Tiruchi City Police identifies over 75 polling booths as sensitive in its limits.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT