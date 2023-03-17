Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear a PIL petition seeking a CBI probe into the caste discrimination incidents that took place at Vengaivayal in Pudukkottai district.

The Forest Department starts efforts to treat an injured wild elephant that has been entering villages near Coimbatore for the past few days. A kumki has been brought.

Elephant brought to Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve from Dharmapuri.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear the anticipatory bail petition filed by BJP spokesperson and Delhi-based advocate Prashant Umrao. He had recently tweeted claiming that migrants from Bihar were attacked in Tamil Nadu.

Dabur accessed biological resources including 125 species of herbs in India without approval under Biodiversity Act: Nationsl Biodiversity Authority’s affidavit before NGT.

Kanniyakumari district cyber crime police register case against Church priest for sexually harassing women.

A delegation from Taiwan is touring Tamil Nadu - meeting Industries Department for some collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government.

Students Federation of India to stage road roko stirs in a couple of places in Tiruchi and demonstration in Pudukottai district to condemn the hike in tuition fees at Bharathidasan University.

Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam places a slew of demands to operate more train services through Delta districts, including an Intercity express between Tiruchi and Chennai.

Puducherry Assembly budget session on.

Tangedco officials continue to approach consumers, asking them to have only one service connection attached to one aadhaar ID Track latest updates from Tamil Nadu here

