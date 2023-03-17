- The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear a PIL petition seeking a CBI probe into the caste discrimination incidents that took place at Vengaivayal in Pudukkottai district.
- The Forest Department starts efforts to treat an injured wild elephant that has been entering villages near Coimbatore for the past few days. A kumki has been brought.
- Elephant brought to Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve from Dharmapuri.
- The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear the anticipatory bail petition filed by BJP spokesperson and Delhi-based advocate Prashant Umrao. He had recently tweeted claiming that migrants from Bihar were attacked in Tamil Nadu.
- Dabur accessed biological resources including 125 species of herbs in India without approval under Biodiversity Act: Nationsl Biodiversity Authority’s affidavit before NGT.
- Kanniyakumari district cyber crime police register case against Church priest for sexually harassing women.
- A delegation from Taiwan is touring Tamil Nadu - meeting Industries Department for some collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government.
- Students Federation of India to stage road roko stirs in a couple of places in Tiruchi and demonstration in Pudukottai district to condemn the hike in tuition fees at Bharathidasan University.
- Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam places a slew of demands to operate more train services through Delta districts, including an Intercity express between Tiruchi and Chennai.
- Puducherry Assembly budget session on.
- Tangedco officials continue to approach consumers, asking them to have only one service connection attached to one aadhaar ID
