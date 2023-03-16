- CCB busts a gang which cheated several persons after receiving a few crores as commission on the pretext of arranging ₹100 cr loan.
- Coonoor Sims Park being beautified in preparation for the tourist season.
- Tiruchi MP Thirunaavukkarasar seeks stoppage of trains at Keeranur Railway station in Pudukkottai district.
- The Salem Corporation reduced the rent amount for the commercial complex constructed under the Smart City Project at Salem Old Bus Stand as no one came forward to take shops on the four floors of the complex in the tender. The corporation decided to call for tenders again.
- Persons with disabilities to stage demonstrations at five places in Tiruchi district to press for their demands, including issue of house site pattas
