Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

March 15, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:42 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on March 15, Wednesday

Tirunelveli Corporation DMK councillors rebel against Mayor and have camped in Tiruchi to meet Local Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and submit their complaints. Leopard pug mark identified in Dharapuram. Forest Department ups surveillance in Tiruppur. Six more accused in the daylight murder of a youth near Coimbatore court complex in February detained under the Goondas Act. Minister Thangam Thennarasu to inaugurate literary workshop in Madurai. Minister K.N. Nehru to lay the foundation stone for Manikandam-Andhanallur integrated drinking water project in Tiruchi. Assembly Speaker M. Appavu to lay foundation stone for fish landing centre at Aruvukkarai near Koodankulam. Bike stolen in Puducherry recovered in Chennai and handed over within 48 hours by city traffic police. Guest lecturers to demonstrate before DCE office.

