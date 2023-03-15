- Tirunelveli Corporation DMK councillors rebel against Mayor and have camped in Tiruchi to meet Local Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and submit their complaints.
- Leopard pug mark identified in Dharapuram. Forest Department ups surveillance in Tiruppur.
- Six more accused in the daylight murder of a youth near Coimbatore court complex in February detained under the Goondas Act.
- Minister Thangam Thennarasu to inaugurate literary workshop in Madurai.
- Minister K.N. Nehru to lay the foundation stone for Manikandam-Andhanallur integrated drinking water project in Tiruchi.
- Assembly Speaker M. Appavu to lay foundation stone for fish landing centre at Aruvukkarai near Koodankulam.
- Bike stolen in Puducherry recovered in Chennai and handed over within 48 hours by city traffic police.
- Guest lecturers to demonstrate before DCE office.
