- TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai to meet the press at 11 am.
- City police introduces a new initiative called Airport Police- Buddy Patrol for guiding passengers outside the terminals.
- Three persons suffered injuries in elephant attack near Coimbatore.
- Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karmachari M. Venkatesan is conducting a review meeting at Salem Collectorate on Thursday.
- Aavin employees urge administration to release 8 months of DA due to them
