March 14, 2024 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai to meet the press at 11 am. City police introduces a new initiative called Airport Police- Buddy Patrol for guiding passengers outside the terminals. Three persons suffered injuries in elephant attack near Coimbatore. Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karmachari M. Venkatesan is conducting a review meeting at Salem Collectorate on Thursday. Aavin employees urge administration to release 8 months of DA due to them

