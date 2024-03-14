  1. TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai to meet the press at 11 am.
  2. City police introduces a new initiative called Airport Police- Buddy Patrol for guiding passengers outside the terminals.
  3. Three persons suffered injuries in elephant attack near Coimbatore.
  4. Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karmachari M. Venkatesan is conducting a review meeting at Salem Collectorate on Thursday.
  5. Aavin employees urge administration to release 8 months of DA due to them