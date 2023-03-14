Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

March 14, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST

Here is a list of news from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Class XI public exams begin today in Tamil Nadu.

TNPCB tells NGT that Aavin has not maintained its effluent treatment plant at Korattur factory as per prescribed standards and not obtained clearance for expanding production.

Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to open new bus stand constructed at Kunnam at a cost of ₹40 lakh in Perambalur district. Will also inaugurate a centre to market products made by self help groups.

Gingee K.S. Masthan, Minister for Minorities’ Welfare, to inaugurate meet on Arabu Tamil literature at Jamal Mohamed College.

Puducherry Assembly budget session continues.

Nationalised banks to conduct education loan mela today in Coimbatore.

Photo exhibition of 'The Unsung Heroes of Freedom struggle' and 'Govt. Welfare schemes' in Coimbatore from 3.30 p.m today.

