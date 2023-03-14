- Class XI public exams begin today in Tamil Nadu.
- TNPCB tells NGT that Aavin has not maintained its effluent treatment plant at Korattur factory as per prescribed standards and not obtained clearance for expanding production.
- Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to open new bus stand constructed at Kunnam at a cost of ₹40 lakh in Perambalur district. Will also inaugurate a centre to market products made by self help groups.
- Gingee K.S. Masthan, Minister for Minorities’ Welfare, to inaugurate meet on Arabu Tamil literature at Jamal Mohamed College.
- Puducherry Assembly budget session continues.
- Nationalised banks to conduct education loan mela today in Coimbatore.
- Photo exhibition of ‘The Unsung Heroes of Freedom struggle’ and ‘Govt. Welfare schemes’ in Coimbatore from 3.30 p.m today.
