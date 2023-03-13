Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

March 13, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 08:58 am IST

Here is a list of news from Tamil Nadu on Monday, March 13, 2023.

About 8.5 lakh students in Tamil Nadu to take their Class 12 public exams today. TN CM to inaugurate renovated Metrowater building with new monitoring centre and Metrowater’s website on Monday. The EDF Wing of Central Crime Branch arrested a couple for misappropriation of ₹3 crore from a transport company in Madhavaram. Rural Development minister I. Periyasamy to hold review meeting in Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district. Jallikattu event to take place at Ammankulam village in Pudukottai district. Puducherry Chief Minister Rangasamy to present the Budget today. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

