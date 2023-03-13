- About 8.5 lakh students in Tamil Nadu to take their Class 12 public exams today.
- TN CM to inaugurate renovated Metrowater building with new monitoring centre and Metrowater’s website on Monday.
- The EDF Wing of Central Crime Branch arrested a couple for misappropriation of ₹3 crore from a transport company in Madhavaram.
- Rural Development minister I. Periyasamy to hold review meeting in Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district.
- Jallikattu event to take place at Ammankulam village in Pudukottai district.
- Puducherry Chief Minister Rangasamy to present the Budget today.
COMMents
SHARE