March 12, 2024 09:10 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

AIADMK to conduct human chain protest in Tamil Nadu seeking action to curb supply of drugs. Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami to participate in human chain in Chennai. Prime Minister Modi to virtually dedicate to the nation a Janaushadi Kendra (pharmacy) at Tiruchi Junction, railway goods. shed at Pattukottai and Tiruthuraipoondi and 60 One Station One Product stalls at 44 stations over Tiruchi Division. Jallikattu at Viralimalai in Pudukottai district. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to inaugurate Public Health department buildings in Pudukottai district. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru to lay the foundation stone for new sewage treatment plant at Panchapur. Highways Department begins construction of second phase of multi-level flyover near Tiruchi Junction. Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru to lay the foundation stone for multi speciality block at Tiruchi GH. Puducherry L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan and CM Rangasamy to unveil plaque for railway projects being virtually launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

