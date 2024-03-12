- AIADMK to conduct human chain protest in Tamil Nadu seeking action to curb supply of drugs. Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami to participate in human chain in Chennai.
- Prime Minister Modi to virtually dedicate to the nation a Janaushadi Kendra (pharmacy) at Tiruchi Junction, railway goods. shed at Pattukottai and Tiruthuraipoondi and 60 One Station One Product stalls at 44 stations over Tiruchi Division.
- Jallikattu at Viralimalai in Pudukottai district.
- Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to inaugurate Public Health department buildings in Pudukottai district.
- Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru to lay the foundation stone for new sewage treatment plant at Panchapur.
- Highways Department begins construction of second phase of multi-level flyover near Tiruchi Junction.
- Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru to lay the foundation stone for multi speciality block at Tiruchi GH.
- Puducherry L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan and CM Rangasamy to unveil plaque for railway projects being virtually launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
