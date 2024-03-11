March 11, 2024 08:51 am | Updated 08:56 am IST

BJP leaders to hold seat sharing talks with potential allies in Tamil Nadu, TN School Education Minister to launch e-service for Transport and Book Procurement Policy A report on advisories to be followed while trekking Vellingiri hills. Two persons died during the ongoing pilgrimage season, An anti-social, who was shot at by the police a few days ago near Veeravanallur after he murdered a road worker and attacked two others including a police constable with sickle and undergoing treatment in Tirunelveli medical College hospital, died early this morning Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in BJP public meeting in Salem on Friday. In the meeting, NDA leaders in Tamil Nadu are expected to participate. NLCIL to generate thermal and renewable energy in Rajasthan North Beach police seized 1300 banned electric cigarettes. More One Station One Product stalls opened at Tiruchi, Villupuram and Thanjavur railway junctions to help marginalised artisans market their indigenous products. Pondy LG and CM to distribute IT resource package to primary school teachers .The Madurai Bench of theMadras High Court to hear the case pertaining to the establishment of University for Siddha Medicine in the State.

