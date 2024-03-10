March 10, 2024 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST

Sri Lankan Navy detain seven fishermen of Jagathapattinum for trespassing. Three arrested for hunting and trading Toda buffaloes for their meat in the Nilgiris. CPI Leader Mutharasan press meet on Sunday.. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying L. Murugan to participate in functions in Namakkal district and address the media today. A teenaged boy and a girl were found dead in Sivaganga district on Saturday night. Police said their parents had objected to the relationship. Annual festival of Ponmar-Shankar festival begins at Veerappur. UT Matters - PWD plans web-based software system for online payment of water and sewerage charges. Three-year-old boy drowns in a small canal in Adhanur village.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT