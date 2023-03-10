Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

March 10, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Here is a list of news from Tamil Nadu on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Charges are to be framed today against all the four accused in the massive explosion in a private explosives unit at Uppiliapuram in Tiruchi district which claimed the lives of 19 workers in December 2016. The company owner Vijay Kannan has been named the prime accused in the case which is being probed by the CB-CID. BJP president J.P. Nadda will be inaugurating party offices in Krishnagiri. Talks to be held today between fishermen of mechanised boats and country boats to stop mechanised boats entering prohibited zone. Puducherry Assembly to take up for discussion ‘Motion of Thanks’ on Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address on Friday. Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan distributes awards to women achievers as part of International Women’s Day celebration at Bharathidasan University, and later participates in NIT-T function. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear the petition seeking a direction to the authorities to remove the garbage accumulated on a parcel of land in Othakadai in Madurai. Tambaram Police in Chennai arrested a businessman for cheating SBI using forged documents Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.