June 30, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Posters have come up on Anna Salai in Chennai questioning if the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi would write to Delhi seeking dismissal of Union Ministers who were allegedly facing criminal charges. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to deliver convocation address at Vels University. BJP State president K. Annamalai to address a public meeting in Erode organised to highlight nine years of BJPs rule at the Centre Shankar Jiwal to take over as Director-General of Police/Head of Police Force, Tamil Nadu. Chennai Corporation Council meeting today. S Muthuswamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development and P. Sekarbabu. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments at Real Estate Infrastructure Summit. Railway Board restores stoppage of Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai -Mysuru expresses at Papanasam station after 10 years heeding rail users demand. Coimbatore District Collector to chair grievance meeting of farmers. Passing out parade of the 94th batch of directly appointed sub-inspectors of CRPF in Coimbatoree

