June 25, 2023 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST

1. Forest Department continues its efforts to treat wild elephant Baahubali.

2. Chennai Pride march to be held today.

3. Puducherry L-G, Chief Minister to hold a meeting today at Raj Nivas.

4. The Kannagi Nagar police are investigating the death of a 34-year-old from Odisha, as suspicious death, in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT