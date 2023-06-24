ADVERTISEMENT

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

June 24, 2023 08:47 am | Updated 08:47 am IST

Here is a list of top news developments from Tamil Nadu to look out for on June 24, 2023.

Tamil Nadu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Bureau

File photo of Olive Ridley Turtle hatchlings being released. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

1. The Idol Wing CID police has traced 16 idols which were stolen from three temples to U.S. museums and has begun work with Homeland Security to bring them back to India.

2. About 1.83 lakh Olive Ridley hatchlings have been released into sea from Tamil Nadu coast. This has been the highest in the last six years, as per Forest Dept estimates.

3. Aavin’s Kakkalur dairy is set to become a green campus soon. Efforts have already begun and a 10% reduction in the power bill has been done.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US