Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

June 24, 2023 08:47 am | Updated 08:47 am IST

1. The Idol Wing CID police has traced 16 idols which were stolen from three temples to U.S. museums and has begun work with Homeland Security to bring them back to India.

2. About 1.83 lakh Olive Ridley hatchlings have been released into sea from Tamil Nadu coast. This has been the highest in the last six years, as per Forest Dept estimates.

3. Aavin’s Kakkalur dairy is set to become a green campus soon. Efforts have already begun and a 10% reduction in the power bill has been done.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.