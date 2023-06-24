HamberMenu
Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Here is a list of top news developments from Tamil Nadu to look out for on June 24, 2023.

June 24, 2023 08:47 am | Updated 08:47 am IST

Tamil Nadu Bureau
File photo of Olive Ridley Turtle hatchlings being released.

File photo of Olive Ridley Turtle hatchlings being released.

1. The Idol Wing CID police has traced 16 idols which were stolen from three temples to U.S. museums and has begun work with Homeland Security to bring them back to India.

2. About 1.83 lakh Olive Ridley hatchlings have been released into sea from Tamil Nadu coast. This has been the highest in the last six years, as per Forest Dept estimates.

3. Aavin’s Kakkalur dairy is set to become a green campus soon. Efforts have already begun and a 10% reduction in the power bill has been done.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

