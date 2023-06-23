June 23, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to participate in opposition unity meet in Patna today, Vengaivayal incident: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear the petition challenging the Special Court’s direction to undergo DNA test. Around 10 brick kilns functioned near Thondamuthur and Perur in Coimbatore district were sealed for want of permit. Busy month for Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in the city as authorities seized 369 star tortoises, and two elephant tusks in separate incidents. Four persons were caught trying to sell an article claiming it to be elephant pearls. Protest to be held today by workers against privatisation of conservancy operation in Chennai. Work on exclusive Mofussil Bus Terminal at Kovilvazhi in Tiruppur city to be initiated today at an expenditure of ₹26 crore. TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian is in Madurai to participate in a couple of government functions. Review meeting on new Pondy Assembly complex project. Pondicherry University secures German patents for self-sustaining bio-refinery model

