June 22, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Southern Railway gives clearance for operation of goods traffic from Agasthiyampalli station in Tiruchi Division. This has paved the way for the resumption of salt loading from this coastal station after a gap of over 25 years. Police arrested an absconding accused for gunning down a Tasmac employee near Sriperumbudur in 2021. Rescued tiger in the Anamalai Tiger Reseve undergoes review checkup for the root canal treatment done for its lost canine. Madras High Court Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala to sit in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Additional Advocate General and office bearers of the Bar Associations to welcome the Chief Justice. Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police on ‘Project Pallikoodam’ to address the media today.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT