  1. AIADMK to stage demonstration statewide today against DMK government and demanding sacking of arrested Minister Senthilbalaji..
  2. After a young woman’s requirement of ₹10 lakh for surgery, an entire village from near Kotagiri come together to organise a football tournament and raise funds.
  3. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to participate in International Yoga Day celebrations in Chidambaram.
  4. The third G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group Meeting at Mahabalipuram.
  5. Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P.Moorthy to hold review meeting in Salem.
  6. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin to conduct a review meeting on development works and ongoing schemes at Mayiladuthurai.
  7. Minister Anbil Poyyamozhi to chair meet to review progress of development works in Tiruchi