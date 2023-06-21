- AIADMK to stage demonstration statewide today against DMK government and demanding sacking of arrested Minister Senthilbalaji..
- After a young woman’s requirement of ₹10 lakh for surgery, an entire village from near Kotagiri come together to organise a football tournament and raise funds.
- Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to participate in International Yoga Day celebrations in Chidambaram.
- The third G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group Meeting at Mahabalipuram.
- Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P.Moorthy to hold review meeting in Salem.
- Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin to conduct a review meeting on development works and ongoing schemes at Mayiladuthurai.
- Minister Anbil Poyyamozhi to chair meet to review progress of development works in Tiruchi
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
COMMents
SHARE