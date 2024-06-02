Heavy rains continue to batter Ooty town. Heavy rain with gusty winds uproot several trees on Tiruchi-Dindigul highway. Heavy rain lashes Sivaganga district on Saturday night. Several trees uprooted and electric poles were damaged. Man dies in elephant attack near Valparai in Coimbatore district. Follow-up on treatment given to an ailing elephant near Coimbatore. About 35 films from world cinema to be screened at two-day Children’s Film Festival that gets under way at Alliance Francaise in Pondy. Digital Luggage Locker facility for enhanced passenger convenience has been introduced at Tiruchi railway junction.

