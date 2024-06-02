Top Tamil Nadu news developments on June 2, 2024
Published - June 02, 2024 10:57 am IST
Here is a list of top news developments from Tamil Nadu today
Heavy rains continue to batter Ooty town.
Heavy rain with gusty winds uproot several trees on Tiruchi-Dindigul highway.
Heavy rain lashes Sivaganga district on Saturday night. Several trees uprooted and electric poles were damaged.
Man dies in elephant attack near Valparai in Coimbatore district.
Follow-up on treatment given to an ailing elephant near Coimbatore.
About 35 films from world cinema to be screened at two-day Children’s Film Festival that gets under way at Alliance Francaise in Pondy.
Digital Luggage Locker facility for enhanced passenger convenience has been introduced at Tiruchi railway junction.