- Heavy rains continue to batter Ooty town.
- Heavy rain with gusty winds uproot several trees on Tiruchi-Dindigul highway.
- Heavy rain lashes Sivaganga district on Saturday night. Several trees uprooted and electric poles were damaged.
- Man dies in elephant attack near Valparai in Coimbatore district.
- Follow-up on treatment given to an ailing elephant near Coimbatore.
- About 35 films from world cinema to be screened at two-day Children’s Film Festival that gets under way at Alliance Francaise in Pondy.
- Digital Luggage Locker facility for enhanced passenger convenience has been introduced at Tiruchi railway junction.