  1. Heavy rains continue to batter Ooty town.
  2. Heavy rain with gusty winds uproot several trees on Tiruchi-Dindigul highway.
  3. Heavy rain lashes Sivaganga district on Saturday night. Several trees uprooted and electric poles were damaged.
  4. Man dies in elephant attack near Valparai in Coimbatore district.
  5. Follow-up on treatment given to an ailing elephant near Coimbatore.
  6. About 35 films from world cinema to be screened at two-day Children’s Film Festival that gets under way at Alliance Francaise in Pondy.
  7. Digital Luggage Locker facility for enhanced passenger convenience has been introduced at Tiruchi railway junction.