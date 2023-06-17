- Around 31% of government school students from TN who appeared for NEET have become eligible for MBBS admissions, compared to 27% last year. The overall number of government students who appeared for NEET, however, came down marginally.
- Chennai Corporation to launch a study to trace traders, particularly food business operators, responsible for acute diarrhoeal disorders.
- More tourists opted for TTDC’s boating facilities this summer. The last two months saw an increased interest in boating in hill stations when compared with last year.
- BJP functionary S.G. Surya was arrested by city police for spreading misinformation.
- Neelankarai and Semmencheri may be the first among areas in Omr and ECR to get piped water supply. Work is in progress to lay pipelines under the IT corridor project.
- Post Graduates of Madras Medical College are opposing the move to relocate the 60-year-old men’s hostel. The present one near Broadway is only less than one km away from the hostel.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
ADVERTISEMENT