June 17, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:05 am IST

Around 31% of government school students from TN who appeared for NEET have become eligible for MBBS admissions, compared to 27% last year. The overall number of government students who appeared for NEET, however, came down marginally. Chennai Corporation to launch a study to trace traders, particularly food business operators, responsible for acute diarrhoeal disorders. More tourists opted for TTDC’s boating facilities this summer. The last two months saw an increased interest in boating in hill stations when compared with last year. BJP functionary S.G. Surya was arrested by city police for spreading misinformation. Neelankarai and Semmencheri may be the first among areas in Omr and ECR to get piped water supply. Work is in progress to lay pipelines under the IT corridor project. Post Graduates of Madras Medical College are opposing the move to relocate the 60-year-old men’s hostel. The present one near Broadway is only less than one km away from the hostel.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT