June 16, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Villupuram court to deliver verdict in sexual harassment case against ex-Special DGP Rajesh Das. He has been accused of harassing a woman SP while on duty. The Principal Sessions Court will pronounce its orders today on ED’s petition for custody of Minister Senthilbalaji. DMK and allies will stage a protest today in Coimbatore over the manner of arrest of Minister Senthilbalaji by Enforcement Directorate. Water to be released from Grand Anicut for irrigation in delta today. TNAU Vice Chancellor to address press conference in Coimbatore today. HC Madurai Bench will hear a petition filed by the DRT Madurai Bar Association seeking a direction to the authorities to fill vacant posts in DRT. A meeting regarding the privatisation of collection and transportation of solid waste in Chennai Corporation zones 5 and 6 involving public stakeholders will be held today.

