- Villupuram court to deliver verdict in sexual harassment case against ex-Special DGP Rajesh Das. He has been accused of harassing a woman SP while on duty.
- The Principal Sessions Court will pronounce its orders today on ED’s petition for custody of Minister Senthilbalaji.
- DMK and allies will stage a protest today in Coimbatore over the manner of arrest of Minister Senthilbalaji by Enforcement Directorate.
- Water to be released from Grand Anicut for irrigation in delta today.
- TNAU Vice Chancellor to address press conference in Coimbatore today.
- HC Madurai Bench will hear a petition filed by the DRT Madurai Bar Association seeking a direction to the authorities to fill vacant posts in DRT.
- A meeting regarding the privatisation of collection and transportation of solid waste in Chennai Corporation zones 5 and 6 involving public stakeholders will be held today.
