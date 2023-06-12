June 12, 2023 08:37 am | Updated 08:37 am IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to release water from Mettur dam for delta irrigation on Monday Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji to flag off the road works under the Coimbatore Corporation across the city under SFC, NSMT and TURIP today. As Mettur dam is set to be opened today for Kuruvai cultivation, desilting of A & B type irrigation channels in Mayiladuthurai district has been completed. Schools reopen for classes 6 to 12 in the State today. VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan to participate in a demonstration against attack on Dalits in Othakadai. The Central Crime Branch of Avadi Police is investigating the possession of guns by two imposters who allegedly defrauded more than Rs. 20 crore in forging land documents. Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to address the media today. The NMC Appeal Committee has agreed to reconsider its decision not to allow MBBS admission at IGMC&RI after the virtual meeting the Committee had with Health Department end of last week. The Coimbatore District Police arrested six persons who cheated a business man of ₹1.37 crore

