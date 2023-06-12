- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to release water from Mettur dam for delta irrigation on Monday
- Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji to flag off the road works under the Coimbatore Corporation across the city under SFC, NSMT and TURIP today.
- As Mettur dam is set to be opened today for Kuruvai cultivation, desilting of A & B type irrigation channels in Mayiladuthurai district has been completed.
- Schools reopen for classes 6 to 12 in the State today.
- VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan to participate in a demonstration against attack on Dalits in Othakadai.
- The Central Crime Branch of Avadi Police is investigating the possession of guns by two imposters who allegedly defrauded more than Rs. 20 crore in forging land documents.
- Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to address the media today.
- The NMC Appeal Committee has agreed to reconsider its decision not to allow MBBS admission at IGMC&RI after the virtual meeting the Committee had with Health Department end of last week.
- The Coimbatore District Police arrested six persons who cheated a business man of ₹1.37 crore
