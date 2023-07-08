- AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami to visit Tiruchendur temple today. He is lkely to address the media.
- BIS plans to approach the State government and reach out to SHGs on manufacturing sustainable alternatives to plastic, which meets BIS quality specifications.
- Ruling BJP submits memorandum to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking 10 % annual hike in Normal Central Assistance, in Puducherry.
- Fire and Rescue Services department is designing an app connecting with all operators of earthmoving machines and other resources.
- Civil society groups to make representation to Chennai Corp about practicalities of implementing the Chennai Climate Action Plan and the gaps in areas such as public transport, solid waste management,
- Chennai Corporation schools register an increase in number of enrolment in schools.
- After the State Highways department’s tender notification, the Phase 2 of Rajiv Gandhi Salai set to begin soon.
