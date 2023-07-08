Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here is a list of top news developments from Tamil Nadu onSaturday, July 8, 2023
July 08, 2023
AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami to visit Tiruchendur temple today. He is lkely to address the media.
BIS plans to approach the State government and reach out to SHGs on manufacturing sustainable alternatives to plastic, which meets BIS quality specifications.
Ruling BJP submits memorandum to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking 10 % annual hike in Normal Central Assistance, in Puducherry.
Fire and Rescue Services department is designing an app connecting with all operators of earthmoving machines and other resources.
Civil society groups to make representation to Chennai Corp about practicalities of implementing the Chennai Climate Action Plan and the gaps in areas such as public transport, solid waste management,
Chennai Corporation schools register an increase in number of enrolment in schools.
After the State Highways department’s tender notification, the Phase 2 of Rajiv Gandhi Salai set to begin soon.
