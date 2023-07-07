July 07, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

Coimbatore Range DIG C. Vijayakumar reportedly shoots himself to death with a pistol at his camp office. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expresses his condolence. German Consul General visits industries in Coimbatore City. Chengalpattu police intensify search to nab assailants who attacked a rowdy element outside the court premises. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to speak at the convocation of Dr.Jayalalithaa Fisheries University’s convocation. The Nilgiris Collector visits Gudalur and Pandalur to inspect damage sustained to infrastructure by rains. New machinary in Uthangarai cooperative spinning mill purportedly modernised takes a beating in the the rains as rainwater pours through the leaky roof. The workers’ Union flag issues dogging the cooperative spinning mill. Tenkasi Collector declares holiday for schools in 5 taluks due to rain. Municipal Administration Minister K N.Nehru to open new ration shops in Tiruchi

