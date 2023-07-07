- Coimbatore Range DIG C. Vijayakumar reportedly shoots himself to death with a pistol at his camp office. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expresses his condolence.
- German Consul General visits industries in Coimbatore City.
- Chengalpattu police intensify search to nab assailants who attacked a rowdy element outside the court premises.
- Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to speak at the convocation of Dr.Jayalalithaa Fisheries University’s convocation.
- The Nilgiris Collector visits Gudalur and Pandalur to inspect damage sustained to infrastructure by rains.
- New machinary in Uthangarai cooperative spinning mill purportedly modernised takes a beating in the the rains as rainwater pours through the leaky roof. The workers’ Union flag issues dogging the cooperative spinning mill.
- Tenkasi Collector declares holiday for schools in 5 taluks due to rain.
- Municipal Administration Minister K N.Nehru to open new ration shops in Tiruchi
