- AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to unveil statue of MGR near BHEL complex in Tiruchi today.
- DVAC nabbed an AE in Ezhilagam for possessing unaccounted cash.
- Fed up with carrying dead bodies through two canals to reach their burial ground, residents of a Dalit colony in Uthiramerur taluk of Kancheepuram district want an alternative pathway to the last resting place of their kith and kin.
- Cotton prices are quoted below MSP in Tamil Nadu and farmers in the State who have a new crop are struggling to sell. They have demanded intervention of the Central and State governments..
- The Water Resources Department has started an investigation study to form in stream storage structures or reservoirs across Kosasthalaiyar river that could be used for Chennai water supply.
- The federation of transport union urges Transport minister to speed up the completion of wage talks.
- Chennai corporation to take up development of integrated parking project at 4 sites on high priority level through PPP model.
- Chennai Corporation to adopt a new system of assessment of damages to infrastructure caused by disaster.
