- Four car passengers killed in a road accident at Lanjanmedu near Viralimalai in Pudukottai district.
- Eight persons, who had earlier refused to take the DNA test in the Vengaivayal case, expected to provide their samples at Pudukkottai GH today following a court directive.
- Latest updates on the death of five construction workers in a wall collapse in Coimbatore.
- AIADMK district secretaries to meet today.
- IIT Madras to carry out third-party inspection of ongoing and new projects under Smart Cities Mission in Puducherry.
- The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear a batch of petitions seeking removal of encroachment on waterbodies.
- TN power utilities seek preponement of refuelling activity at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant
