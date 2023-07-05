  1. Four car passengers killed in a road accident at Lanjanmedu near Viralimalai in Pudukottai district.
  2. Eight persons, who had earlier refused to take the DNA test in the Vengaivayal case, expected to provide their samples at Pudukkottai GH today following a court directive.
  3. Latest updates on the death of five construction workers in a wall collapse in Coimbatore.
  4. AIADMK district secretaries to meet today.
  5. IIT Madras to carry out third-party inspection of ongoing and new projects under Smart Cities Mission in Puducherry.
  6. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear a batch of petitions seeking removal of encroachment on waterbodies.
  7. TN power utilities seek preponement of refuelling activity at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant