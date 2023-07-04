- Special Court in Pudukottai to resume hearing on a petition filed by the CBCID seeking DNA tests on eight persons who refused to take the test in the Vengaivayal case.
- Tamil Nadu quarry owners and crushers to withdraw strike today following talks with the government
- Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed in the Nilgiris as rains intensify.
- Chennai City Police Commissioner directs police personnel not to use mobile phones while on duty.
- Highways Department completes demolition of the British-built steel bridge across Kollidam in Tiruchi
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
ADVERTISEMENT