July 04, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:57 am IST

Special Court in Pudukottai to resume hearing on a petition filed by the CBCID seeking DNA tests on eight persons who refused to take the test in the Vengaivayal case. Tamil Nadu quarry owners and crushers to withdraw strike today following talks with the government Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed in the Nilgiris as rains intensify. Chennai City Police Commissioner directs police personnel not to use mobile phones while on duty. Highways Department completes demolition of the British-built steel bridge across Kollidam in Tiruchi

