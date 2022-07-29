Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest for Anna University’s 42 nd convocation to be held today at College of Engineering, Guindy campus. He will be only the second PM to attend a convocation of the institution. | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu BureauJuly 29, 2022 09:08 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 09:09 IST

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver convocation address at Anna University, Chennai.

2. India’s first dance-film festival to commence at Alliance Francaise in Puducherry 

3. Forest department is tracking tiger that killed a buffalo near Udhagamangalam town.

4. The Madurai Bench of the High Court will hear a PIL petition that seeks a direction to the State to identify school dropouts and take steps to bring them back to the schools.

5. A B2B exhibition connecting micro industries to OEMs will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu MSME Minister T.M. Anbarasan in Chennai 

