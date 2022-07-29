Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Top Tamil Nadu news developments todayJuly 29, 2022 09:08 IST
1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver convocation address at Anna University, Chennai.
2. India’s first dance-film festival to commence at Alliance Francaise in Puducherry
3. Forest department is tracking tiger that killed a buffalo near Udhagamangalam town.
4. The Madurai Bench of the High Court will hear a PIL petition that seeks a direction to the State to identify school dropouts and take steps to bring them back to the schools.
5. A B2B exhibition connecting micro industries to OEMs will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu MSME Minister T.M. Anbarasan in Chennai
