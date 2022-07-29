Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on July 29, 2022
1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver convocation address at Anna University, Chennai.
2. India’s first dance-film festival to commence at Alliance Francaise in Puducherry
3. Forest department is tracking tiger that killed a buffalo near Udhagamangalam town.
4. The Madurai Bench of the High Court will hear a PIL petition that seeks a direction to the State to identify school dropouts and take steps to bring them back to the schools.
5. A B2B exhibition connecting micro industries to OEMs will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu MSME Minister T.M. Anbarasan in Chennai
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.