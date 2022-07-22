Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on July 22, 2022

1. Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran to address at annual general meeting of Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry at 6:30 pm

2. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear a PIL against illegal sand mining in Ramanathapuram district

3. The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital had made artificial limbs for a person who lost upper limbs below elbow and lower limbs below knee.

4. Coimbatore Book Festival 2022 begins today at CODISSIA. Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji will participate.

5. An elephant calf was found dead in a reserve forest area of Coimbatore range on Thursday evening.

6. Loyola College, Chennai, and Ministry of Innovation and Technology, Ethiopia sign MOU to promote academic and research partnership.

7. The Students Federation of India activists to protest in front of DCE office demanding that the government take over D.B. Jain college, Chennai.

8. New Washermenpet police, Chennai, arrested two drug peddlers and seized methamphetamine and ephedrine.

9. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to visit Ramanathapuram district