Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on July 21, 2022

The water level in Bhavanisagar reservoir touched 100 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear the suo motu petition initiated on the Sattankulam custodial deaths case today.

2. Aavin increases prices of curds, lassi, butter milk and other products. The milk major had waiting for a few days hoping for some reprieve from the GST council.

3. Chennai city police is conducting a series of campaigns to rein in college students who are indulging in bus day celebrations.

4. Chennai Corporation starts clearing blocks in arch drains constructed by the British in old city areas.

5. Water level touches 100 feet at Bhavanisagar reservoir.

6. Traders dump unsold stock of tomatoes at Koyambedu wholesale market. The wholesale price of one kg of vegetable has crashed to Rs. 10-15

7. Pondicherry University inks MoU with Indiana University, U.S.