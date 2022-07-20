Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), headquarters in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma
The Hindu BureauJuly 20, 2022 09:18 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 09:18 IST

1. The National Investigation Agency launched searches on the high-security Special Camp, Tiruchi, where foreign nationals, mostly Sri Lankans, facing criminal cases, are lodged

2. TTDC to launch tourist-friendly autorickshaws in mamallapuram and hop on hop off tours for the Chess Olympiad.

3. Fishermen to protest against mechanised fishing boats violating fishing norms within 5 nautical miles from sea shore

Advertisement
Advertisement

4. The discharge from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 46,000 cusecs

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

5. In a special raid carried out by the Tiruvallur police 3 lorries and vehicles were seized for trying to smuggle sand from the water bodies

6. All the contract workers in various departments of Greater Chennai Corporation to stage a protest, demanding regularisation of work and wages

7. Rain lashes key towns in Vellore, Tirupatur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts since Tuesday night with water logging in many areas

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
strike
investigation
chess
rains
Tamil Nadu
Read more...