Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on July 20, 2022
1. The National Investigation Agency launched searches on the high-security Special Camp, Tiruchi, where foreign nationals, mostly Sri Lankans, facing criminal cases, are lodged
2. TTDC to launch tourist-friendly autorickshaws in mamallapuram and hop on hop off tours for the Chess Olympiad.
3. Fishermen to protest against mechanised fishing boats violating fishing norms within 5 nautical miles from sea shore
4. The discharge from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 46,000 cusecs
5. In a special raid carried out by the Tiruvallur police 3 lorries and vehicles were seized for trying to smuggle sand from the water bodies
6. All the contract workers in various departments of Greater Chennai Corporation to stage a protest, demanding regularisation of work and wages
7. Rain lashes key towns in Vellore, Tirupatur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts since Tuesday night with water logging in many areas