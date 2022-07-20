Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Tamil Nadu

1. The National Investigation Agency launched searches on the high-security Special Camp, Tiruchi, where foreign nationals, mostly Sri Lankans, facing criminal cases, are lodged

2. TTDC to launch tourist-friendly autorickshaws in mamallapuram and hop on hop off tours for the Chess Olympiad.

3. Fishermen to protest against mechanised fishing boats violating fishing norms within 5 nautical miles from sea shore

4. The discharge from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 46,000 cusecs

5. In a special raid carried out by the Tiruvallur police 3 lorries and vehicles were seized for trying to smuggle sand from the water bodies

6. All the contract workers in various departments of Greater Chennai Corporation to stage a protest, demanding regularisation of work and wages

7. Rain lashes key towns in Vellore, Tirupatur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts since Tuesday night with water logging in many areas


