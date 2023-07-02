July 02, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Amidst speculation about the likelihood of the MDMK seeking Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat for its leader, Durai Vaiko, Congress district unit passed a resolution demanding allocation of the seat to Congress again. Tamil Nadu government plans to borrow 25,000 crore for July – September period. Mangani festival in veneration of Karaikal Ammaiyar to be celebrated in Karaikal. The Koyambedu police arrest three persons including two transgenders for the murder of a driver in Chennai. Pattukottai Rail Users Association seeks the reintroduction of the Kamban Express that was suspended years ago and operation of a train from Karaikudi to Mayiladuthurai and back to connect the Cholan Express at Mayiladuthurai in the afternoon and evening.

