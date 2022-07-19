Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

A view of the Sterlite Plant in Thoothukudi. The Madrsa High Court t will hear Vedanta’s plea to to remove raw materials and scrap from the premises. File photo | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh
The Hindu BureauJuly 19, 2022 08:45 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 08:45 IST

1. A 10-bedded isolation ward to be set up at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital as a precautionary measure in the wake of two confirmed cases of monkeypox in Kerala.

2. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear Vedanta’s petition seeking ermission to remove raw materials and scrap from the Sterlite Copper premises in Thoothukudi..

3. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to launch health schemes at Talavadi hill in Erode

4.. The Madras High Court’s Madurai beanch will hear petitions filed by TET qualified candidates seeking a direction to the State to give priority to TET qualified candidates in the temporary appointments to the post of Secondary Grade Teachers and BT Assistants.

5. Madras High Court to hear the petitions seeking the maintenance of Tiruchendur temple in Thoothukudi district..

6. The Puducherry Government is stepping up its aid to flood-hit Yanam..

7. NIRF rankings a pointer to the sad state of higher education in Pondy, says former MP

