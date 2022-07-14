Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on July 14, 2022

1. BJP cadres to lay siege to Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran’s house in Virudhunagar district, for “beating” a woman petitioner near Aruppukottai

2. Over 150 house owners lodged a complaint in Chennai alleging they were cheated by a fictitious realty firm after taking their houses for rent and leasing out them

3. Coimbatore City police to give instructions to jewellery manufacturers, hoteliers, owners of textile showrooms and industries to strictly check the background of guest workers before employing them. Their details should also be shared with the police.

4. Tiruchi City Police begins using Face Recognition Software to take photos of suspects for use during investigation of offences.

5. Rice wholesalers and merchants in the State will down shutters on the 16th protesting the GST council’s decision to include pre-packed rice and pulses under GST.

6. Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan to distribute welfare assistance for beneficiaries at Namakkal Collectorate today.

7. Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor (additional charge), Gandhigram Rural Insitute, to address media persons.

