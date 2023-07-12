- Income Tax department searches on the premises of acquittances of Minister V. Senthilbalaji in Karur might continue today.
- Electricity Ombudsman rules a consumer common service connection in a residential complex can be reclassified from LT Tariff V to LT Tariff 1D from February 24 and tells Tangedco to refund any excess amount.
- The Department of Food and Consumer Protection to begin sale of tomatoes in Uzhavar Sandhais in Tiruchi.
- Six Chennai corporation officials from various levels and departments have been selected to attend training in AI conducted by IIM Shillong and Lucknow.
- Officials assure that water would be released in the LBP main canal for irrigation as scheduled on August 15 though renovation works are in progress.
- Environmental organisations in Tiruppur have sought regulation of stock of explosives with stone quarries, citing rampant mining.
- Chief Minister to inaugurate through video conference housing buildings under TNHB in Krishnagiri.
- Coimbatore Junction is the only non-divisional terminus station in Southern Railway to surpass earnings of even a few divisional headquarters stations.
- CM to inaugurate TNHB quarters building in Virudhunagar through Vice Chancellor.
