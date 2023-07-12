July 12, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Income Tax department searches on the premises of acquittances of Minister V. Senthilbalaji in Karur might continue today. Electricity Ombudsman rules a consumer common service connection in a residential complex can be reclassified from LT Tariff V to LT Tariff 1D from February 24 and tells Tangedco to refund any excess amount. The Department of Food and Consumer Protection to begin sale of tomatoes in Uzhavar Sandhais in Tiruchi. Six Chennai corporation officials from various levels and departments have been selected to attend training in AI conducted by IIM Shillong and Lucknow. Officials assure that water would be released in the LBP main canal for irrigation as scheduled on August 15 though renovation works are in progress. Environmental organisations in Tiruppur have sought regulation of stock of explosives with stone quarries, citing rampant mining. Chief Minister to inaugurate through video conference housing buildings under TNHB in Krishnagiri. Coimbatore Junction is the only non-divisional terminus station in Southern Railway to surpass earnings of even a few divisional headquarters stations. CM to inaugurate TNHB quarters building in Virudhunagar through Vice Chancellor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT