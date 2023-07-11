- Tourists visiting Doddabetta Peak can pay the entry fee to the area using Fastag. This is to promote and ensure transparency among forest staff manning the checkpost.
- As part of the Ooty 200 celebrations, beautification works featuring statues of the indigenous Toda community and Asian elephants have been put up at the entrance of Ooty town
- .Ministers Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Muthusamy to participate in the launch of “Namma School” initiative of the CII in Coimbatore.
- School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to inaugurate ‘Tamil Mozhi Karpom’ scheme at Athupalayam Panchayat Union Middle Schoolin Tiruppur district.
- PWD plans 1 MLD capacity desalination plant in Pondy on trial basis.
