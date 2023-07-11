July 11, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Tourists visiting Doddabetta Peak can pay the entry fee to the area using Fastag. This is to promote and ensure transparency among forest staff manning the checkpost. As part of the Ooty 200 celebrations, beautification works featuring statues of the indigenous Toda community and Asian elephants have been put up at the entrance of Ooty town .Ministers Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Muthusamy to participate in the launch of “Namma School” initiative of the CII in Coimbatore. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to inaugurate ‘Tamil Mozhi Karpom’ scheme at Athupalayam Panchayat Union Middle Schoolin Tiruppur district. PWD plans 1 MLD capacity desalination plant in Pondy on trial basis.

